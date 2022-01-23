Trapped in heatwave, firefighters battle Cape fires while SPCA appeals for help

CAPE TOWN - The SPCA is appealing to anyone who can assist their desperate attempts to raise funds as they tend to survivors of the devasting Cape fires.

Earlier this month, a Kleinmond fire destroyed over 5,400 hectares, killing off wildlife and leaving others severely burnt.

Together with CapeNature, welfare group Baboon Matters and volunteers, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA is attempting to rescue baboons caught in the fires.

Fortunately, they've managed to dart and rescue a young female baboon, nicknamed Kelly.

Abraham said she had severe burns to her hands and feet but was expected to make a full recovery.

Anyone able to assist has been urged to contact the Cape of Good Hope SPCA directly.

FURTHER FIRE WARNINGS

Residents in the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape have been urged to be on the lookout for veld fires as heatwave conditions continue.

The warning from the South African Weather Service for the severe heat and potential fires was set to be in place until Sunday evening.

Firefighters continue to tirelessly battle wildfires amid the heatwave.

Cape Town alone recorded 64 vegetation fires over a 24-hour period with visitors to Table Mountain's Silvermine reserve having to be evacuated.

In the Cape Winelands District ground crews were engaged in active firefighting at two fires.

In the Pearl Valley area near Paarl a blaze that broke out on Saturday had been largely contained.

The district municipality's Jo-Anne Otto said they were more concerned about a fire raging at Robertson Valley where the blaze from a lightning strike threatened property and farmlands.

Members of the public in all affected areas have been reminded to be watchful for fires, stay out of the sun and stay hydrated.