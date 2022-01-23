Patrick Shai a ‘compassionate human rights and gender activist’: Commission

While the entertainment fraternity mourns the loss of veteran actor Patrick Shai, the Commission for Gender Equality says South Africa has lost a compassionate human rights and gender activist.

JOHANNESBURG - While the entertainment fraternity mourns the loss of veteran actor Patrick Shai, the Commission for Gender Equality says South Africa has lost a compassionate human rights and gender activist.

The revered actor passed away on Saturday at the age of 57.

Shai who hailed from Soweto boasted an illustrious career, having starred in several hit shows for over 30 years.

He was also an advocate against gender-based violence and had been open about his history as an abuser.

The commission's Javu Baloyi explained, “Shai was a compassionate hero of our struggle against gender-based violence who would use his artistic skills to ensure the message gets across to his intended audience. Through men like Shai, we see a shift in the mindset of many men, and we will continue with the same trajectory against gender-based violence.”

Meanwhile, fans, politicians and South Africa's entertainment fraternity have been paying tribute on social media.