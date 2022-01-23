Ramaphosa warns ANC members not to lower their guard against counter revolution Ramaphosa was delivering the closing address at the party's national executive council lekgotla on Sunday. African National Congress

ANC lekgotla JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has warned ANC members not to lower their guard against counter revolution. Ramaphosa was delivering the closing address at the party's national executive council lekgotla on Sunday. Those who came before us were steadfast in serving the people of South Africa. As inheritors of the African National Congress, we must follow in their footsteps and serve in the interests of the people, both as leaders and the broader congress movement.https://t.co/Mnxq6isXoz Cyril Ramaphosa (@CyrilRamaphosa) January 23, 2022

The ANC lekgotla took place over the weekend and tackled several issues including organisational renewal, job creation and poverty.

The lekgotla comes as the country continues to experience job losses and low economic growth but adding to the country's woes is the deep division within the governing party which was laid bare following the exchange between the Presidency and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu over her recent article.

The president said this lekgotla was being held at a time when the country and movement face a number of challenges.

Ramaphosa said the lekgotla recognised the party iwas going through a period of decay and degeneration.