Ramaphosa warns ANC members not to lower their guard against counter revolution

Ramaphosa was delivering the closing address at the party's national executive council lekgotla on Sunday.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the party's January 8 statement at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, Limpopo on 8 January 2022. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa has warned ANC members not to lower their guard against counter revolution.

The ANC lekgotla took place over the weekend and tackled several issues including organisational renewal, job creation and poverty.

The lekgotla comes as the country continues to experience job losses and low economic growth but adding to the country's woes is the deep division within the governing party which was laid bare following the exchange between the Presidency and Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu over her recent article.

The president said this lekgotla was being held at a time when the country and movement face a number of challenges.

Ramaphosa said the lekgotla recognised the party iwas going through a period of decay and degeneration.

