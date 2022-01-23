Parly describes late Patrick Shai as an inspiring figure to society

In a statement released on Sunday, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo paid tribute to the veteran actor who passed away on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament has described the late actor and activist Patrick Shai as an inspiring figure whose work went beyond the arts fraternity.

It’s understood Shai took his own life at his home in Dobsonville in Soweto.

His organisation, Khulumandoda, worked alongside parliament bringing together men across the country to tackle gender-based violence, femicide, and other social issues.

Meanwhile, the ANC in Johannesburg said South Africa has lost an extraordinary human being whose talent and service to society can never be replaced.

The party's regional spokesperson Sasabona Manganye said: “The ANC sends its heartfelt condolences to the Shai family, the arts and culture industry in South Africa and also the global community.”