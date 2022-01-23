Motshekga saddened by murder of Phomolong High deputy principal

The educator was gunned down in the school's driveway on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has expressed sadness about the murder of a deputy principal at Phomolong High School in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg.

Motshekga said schools are supposed to be safe places of learning and teaching adding that it's alarming that armed individuals can enter the school premises and commit such a barbaric act.

The departments Elijah Mhlanga said: “We know that Phomolong school is one of the performing schools in Gauteng and it is now going through this difficult situation and we still do not know what the motive of the murder is.”

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators involved in the brazen attack.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit the deputy principal's family and the school on Monday.