Manhunt for three gunmen accused of killing Phomolong Secondary School educator

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for three gunmen who shot and killed a deputy principal in Tembisa, east of Johannesburg.

The educator was shot and killed in the driveway of Phomolong Secondary School in the east of Johannesburg on Friday.

She was allegedly shot while in the car, and again while trying to escape.

Police said the motive for the shooting was unclear but appealed to anyone who might have information to come forward.

Meanwhile, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was expected to visit the deputy principal's family and the school on Monday.

The MEC's spokesperson Steve Mabona said, “The MEC wishes to convey his deepest condolences to the family and the entire school community. The MEC is quite comfortable as this case has now been handed over to provincial police and is adamant that the perpetrators will be brought to book.”