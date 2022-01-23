Labour unions back mass action over proposed retrenchments at Clover

Several labour unions are standing in solidarity with the South African Federation of Trade Unions over the proposed retrenchment of workers at Clover.

JOHANNESBURG - Several labour unions are standing in solidarity with the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) over the proposed retrenchment of workers at Clover.

On Saturday, several unions held a mass rally in the Johannesburg city centre demanding that the dairy producer stop plans of further retrenchments and reinstate all workers.

They also wanted the company to be independent of the Israeli-owned Central Bottling Company that owned Clover through Milco SA.

Clover workers have been on a nationwide strike for nine weeks and workers said they wouldn’t stop until their demands were met.

Saftu, together with the General Industries Workers Union of South Africa and the Food and Allied Workers Union said restructuring would result in the closure of several factories and 20% wage cuts.

While Clover said the company was exploring all possible avenues to minimise retrenchments, Saftu was expected to hold a National Day of Action on Tuesday.