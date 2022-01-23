KZN SAPS probe murder case after ANC ward councillor gunned down

Councillor Minenhle Mkhize was killed in a hail of bullets outside his home in Clifdale on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after an African National Congress (ANC) ward councillor in eThekwini was shot and killed.

Mkhize was a newly elected councillor taking over the post following the municipal elections in November.

The police's Thembeka Mbele said the councillor of Ward 103 arrived home from a soccer game when he was ambushed by unknown gunmen.

Mbele said seven empty cartridges were found at the scene.

“A murder case has been open for investigation and it is said the victim was arriving at home from a soccer game when we has ambushed by unknown gunmen who shot at him several times and died at the scene.”