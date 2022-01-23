EFF's Dlamini says R11.5 billion World Bank loan threatens SA’s sovereignty

The EFF has demanded an urgent meeting over the approval of a R11.5 billion loan from the World Bank.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fights (EFF) says it has written to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana and the Finance Standing Committee demanding an urgent meeting over the approval of a R11.5 billion loan from the World Bank.

The party has rejected the billion-rand loan that was said to be aimed at supporting government’s efforts to protect the poor from the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

EFF Secretary General Marshall Dlamini raised concerns that loans would cost the country its sovereignty.

“The are other ways and means of raising money in South Africa before you rush to those other places that are going to take over the country. We’re going to fight against it through Parliament and all other avenues open to us.”