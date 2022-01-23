De Kock hits century as South Africa seek clean sweep

De Kock, who handed over the white ball captaincy last March to Temba Bavuma, made 124 off 130 balls as South Africa, seeking a clean sweep in the three-match series, scored 287 all out after being sent in to bat.

CAPE TOWN - Former captain Quinton de Kock hit a sparkling century for South Africa in the third one-day international against India at Newlands in Cape Town on Sunday.

Indian captain KL Rahul said his decision to bowl first on a blazingly hot day was based on the likelihood that there would be early assistance for his bowlers on a “sticky” pitch.

There were early challenges for the batsmen and South Africa were 70 for three before De Kock was joined by Rassie van der Dussen (52) in a fourth-wicket stand of 144.

Later there was turn and bounce for India’s spin bowlers but De Kock was in superb form, hitting 12 fours and two sixes before being caught at deep midwicket off Jasprit Bumrah.

Van der Dussen was caught in the deep in the next over and the innings lost momentum despite a hard-hit 39 by David Miller.

Prasidh Krishna, one of four changes in the Indian team, took three for 59 while Bumrah and Deepak Chahar took two wickets each.

Rahul said the changes were a combination of "niggles" and wanting to give other players opportunities.

Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Deepak Chahar and Krishna came into the Indian team in place of Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.