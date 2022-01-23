Go

CT cops confiscate drugs worth R80k in Delft, Somerset West

Members of the Anti-Gang Unit found 900 mandrax tablets at a house on Saturday night in Delft and arrested a 36-year-old man.

FILE: Mandrax tablets. Picture: SAPoliceService/Facebook
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have made a drug-bust, confiscating goods worth around R80,000.

Then in Somerset West, the Police Crime Prevention Unit made another bust with an assortment of drugs.

Spokesperson warrant officer Josheph Swartbooi said it was a public tip off that led members to the suspect's house.
“Police approached the address and confiscated 77 tablets, magic mushrooms and cannabis with the street value of R23,000. A 42-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of dealing with drugs.”

Both suspects are expected to appear in the Somerset West and Bellville Magistrates Court this coming week.

