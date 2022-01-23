Cosatu president slams ANC’s inability to discipline Lindiwe Sisulu over op-ed

Cosatu President Zingiswa Losi told the ANC lekgotla that failure to discipline ANC deployments was feeding a culture of mediocrity within the alliance.

JOHANNESBURG - Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) President Zingiswa Losi has slammed the African National Congress (ANC) for its inability to reign in Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu for her opinion piece on the Constitution.

She also called for those who were tired of the former liberation movement to leave.

Losi, stopping short of mentioning Sisulu’s name, told the ANC lekgotla on Saturday that failure to discipline ANC deployments was feeding a culture of mediocrity within the alliance.

The Cosatu president complained of being subjected to those who took an oath and swore to defend the country’s Constitution now rubbishing it in the media.

She told the meeting this was unacceptable and unbecoming behaviour from Cabinet ministers.

Sisulu raised the ire of many, including the judiciary, with her opinion piece as she levelled criticism against the Constitution and black judges, in particular.

This resulted in a spat between the minister and the president's office over an apology and retraction it claimed she issued, which she later distanced herself from.

Losi also criticised the ANC’s handling of the matter, adding that it was seen as promoting and rewarding those who showed ill-disciplined.

While the ANC is dabbling with the idea of a renewal commission, Losi said it was disappointing that it wasn’t dealt with this weekend.

The lekgotla ends on Sunday.