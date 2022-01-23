Commission investigates how convicted child rapist was elected Kannaland mayor

Investigations by the Commission for Gender Equality and the IEC into how a convicted child rapist was re-elected as mayor are ongoing despite his axing last week.

Following a motion of no-confidence on Wednesday, Jeffrey Donson and fellow Icosa members were booted out the Kannaland Municipal Council.

The small Western Cape municipality was one of a few hung councils following the 2021 elections after which an ANC coalition saw Donson reclaim his position as mayor.

Donson's 2008 conviction for raping a minor underpinned the motion of no confidence.

The Commission's Javu Baloyi said they were working with the IEC to try amend the loophole that allowed Donson to return to office.

The Electoral Act currently allows convicted criminals to hold public office once they've served their time.

But Baloyi said the Commission believed some crimes should automatically bar someone from being elected.