Another scorcher in store for Western Cape, risk of more fires

CAPE TOWN - Residents in the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape have been urged to be on the lookout for veld fires as heatwave conditions continue.

The warning from the South African Weather Service for the severe heat and potential fires was set to be in place until Sunday evening.

It was a blisteringly hot day in the Cape on Saturday, getting under the collar of the most seasoned Capetonians.

Over 60 vegetation fires were recorded in the Mother City.

Cape Town Fire and Rescue’s Jermaine Carelse said, “The three most notable fires would be the ones in Ou Kaapse Weg, the wetlands area and in Atlantis. I urge residents and visitors to the City of Cape Town to please use our emergency number 021 480 7700 from any cell phone and report any emergency or fire situation.”