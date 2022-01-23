ANC eThekwini ward councillor gunned down

The ANC says the killing of ward 103’s Minenhle Mkhize on Saturday evening left it completely stumped.

JOHANNESBURG - A newly-elected ANC ward councillor in eThekwini has been gunned down.

The party says the killing of ward 103’s Minenhle Mkhize on Saturday evening left it completely stumped.

Mkhize took over the running of the ward following the November local government elections from an independent councillor.

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said the murder was shocking.