‘We hope you are at peace now' - SA mourns death of veteran actor Patrick Shai

The family of the veteran actor confirmed the news of his passing in a short statement on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are mourning the death of legendary actor Patrick Shai who reportedly took his own life.

Meanwhile, fans, politicians and South Africa's entertainment fraternity have been paying tribute on social media.