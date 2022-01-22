‘We hope you are at peace now' - SA mourns death of veteran actor Patrick Shai
The family of the veteran actor confirmed the news of his passing in a short statement on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africans are mourning the death of legendary actor Patrick Shai who reportedly took his own life.
Meanwhile, fans, politicians and South Africa's entertainment fraternity have been paying tribute on social media.
Never judge those who are simply defeated by the long, hard struggle to stay alive.Mzilikazi (@SneMzilikazi) January 22, 2022
When one dies after a long illness, people say Ulwile shame
Yet with suicide, they think that no fight was involved, that they simply gave up.
NOT TRUE.
I hope Patrick Shai is at peace now pic.twitter.com/9l2B0yyGTp
The powerful message Ntate Patrick Shai leaves behind as Im applying it in my journey of life. pic.twitter.com/2u8E5Eo7ZvCellular (@Cellular_Jnr) January 22, 2022
Shai had a career that spanned decades and became a household name after appearing on numerous television and theatre productions including Generations, Soul City, Yizo Yizo, and most recently The River.
Shai also had an extensive feature film resumé which included _Cry, The Beloved Country _and Critical Assignment.
While his contribution to the South African arts and entertainment industry leaves an indelible mark, he also recently used his profile to promote his activism.
Shai started a non-government organisation to help abusive men called Khuluma Ndoda after he admitted to physically and emotionally abusing his wife.
The man was the MC at my wedding as we were neighbours. We were like family in Mmesi Park. So gutted by your passing Bra Patrick Shai #RIPBraPat pic.twitter.com/fUqhJldR5bOriginal Maqhawe (@MaqPaulM) January 22, 2022
In 2019, the actor was caught in the crossfire between police and residents in Dobsonville.
Shai was shot 11 times with rubber bullets while attempting to intervene during a stand-off between residents and the police.
But Shai came under fire recently for using inappropriate language in a video posted on social media, when he challenged rapper Cassper Nyovest to a boxing match.
On Tuesday, he released a public apology to the rapper, and everyone affected by his remarks.
However, many criticised him for the bizarre statement which appeared unprovoked and questioned his advocacy against gender-based violence.