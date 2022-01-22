South African veteran actor Patrick Shai passes away

The family of veteran actor Patrick Shai confirmed his passing on Saturday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - South African veteran actor Patrick Shai has died.

His family confirmed the news, saying Shai passed away on Saturday morning but details around his death are yet to be revealed.

The award-winning actor appeared on numerous stage plays, feature films and television productions like 7de Laan and most recently The River.

The actor recently penned an apology to Cassper Nyovest for using vulgar language that involved the rapper's mother following backlash from social media and gender-based violence (GBV) organisations.

This as a video of Shai challenging Nyovest circulated on social media in which he challenged the musician to a boxing match.

In his apology, the actor said the intention was to challenge him to a public engagement that would lead to an exhibition fight in the hopes of bringing issues of GBV to a higher platform.

The rapper is known to initiate boxing matches with prize money as high as R100,000.

Shai is survived by his wife and two children.