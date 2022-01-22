Go

PowerBall results: Friday, 21 January 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall results. Check if you've won.

FILE: A man fills in a lotto form outside a lotto stand in Pretoria. Picture: EWN.
FILE: A man fills in a lotto form outside a lotto stand in Pretoria. Picture: EWN.
18 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 21 January 2022:

PowerBall: 10 14 19 34 37 PB: 12
PowerBall Plus: 03 24 41 43 50 PB: 13

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA