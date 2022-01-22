Paramedics plead with communities to report criminals targeting EMS crews

On Friday, Gauteng emergency workers embarked on a 3km walk to raise awareness on the ongoing attacks on paramedics after another EMS crew were robbed in Tshwane.

JOHANNESBURG - A Gauteng paramedic who was robbed by three armed men in Reiger Park on the East Rand has pleaded with the public to report criminals who target EMS personnel.

Kekeletso Lesesa and her partner were robbed of their phones, wallets, and ambulance keys moments after they arrived at the address where they had been called to attend to a woman who was in labour.

On Friday, Gauteng emergency workers embarked on a 3km walk to raise awareness on the ongoing attacks on paramedics after another EMS crew were robbed in Tshwane.

Meanwhile, Lesesa has made a heartfelt plea for the public's support.

“My final plea to the community is to please try, by all means necessary, to work with us. At the end of the day, when I’m dispatched to a call, I go out for you, I go out to help you, I go out to help your loved ones.”

Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi commended Lesesa and her partner for delivering the baby while condemning the attacks, saying they were unacceptable.