Ou Kaapse Weg wildfire contained, but situation remains volatile: officials

The blaze broke out in several spots in the area. Some roads have subsequently closed to traffic.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's emergency services say the wildfire on Table Mountain's Ou Kaapse Weg has been contained but the situation remains volatile.

The weather service has warned of some dangers including the breakout of fire as the heatwave intensifies.

Visitors at Table Mountain's Silvermine Reserve have had to be evacuated on Saturday after the fires broke out.

Eyewitness News understands that there were seven different ignition spots along Ou Kaapse Weg, but the cause of those blazes is yet to be determined.

Four helicopters will continue water-bombing the mountainside until officials are confident that their ground teams can fully take over.

Firefighters from SANParks Table Mountain, working on fire, volunteer wildfire services and the city's teams are all still on the scene.

Meanwhile the road between Steenberg Road and Noordhoek remains closed to the public.