Ou Kaapse Weg in Cape Town closed due to veld fire
Sanpark's Table Mountain Environmental Services, Working on Fire and the Volunteer Wildfire fighting services were on the scene.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's Ou Kaapse Weg has been closed following the outbreak of yet another veld fire.
Multiple fires were reportedly ignited along the road.
City spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said, “Reports of a mountain fire in the vicinity of Ou Kaapse Weg. As a result, Ou Kaapse Weg is closed in both directions between Steenberg Road and Silvermine Road.”
Warnings of extreme heat and veld fire conditions are in place across the Cape until Sunday.
Ou Kaapse Weg FireEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 22, 2022
ROAD CLOSURE
Please note that traffic services have closed Ou Kaapse Weg in both directions.
Visitors currently in the Silvermine area are being evacuated as a safety precaution.#Fire #FireSeason #Wildfire #TableMountain