Ou Kaapse Weg in Cape Town closed due to veld fire

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town's Ou Kaapse Weg has been closed following the outbreak of yet another veld fire.

Multiple fires were reportedly ignited along the road.

Sanpark's Table Mountain Environmental Services, Working on Fire and the Volunteer Wildfire fighting services were on the scene.

City spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout said, “Reports of a mountain fire in the vicinity of Ou Kaapse Weg. As a result, Ou Kaapse Weg is closed in both directions between Steenberg Road and Silvermine Road.”

Warnings of extreme heat and veld fire conditions are in place across the Cape until Sunday.