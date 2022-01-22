Misuzulu kaZwelithini to address historic celebration - as king

This will be the first time King Misuzulu kaZwelithini addresses the celebration that had been headed by his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

KWAZULU-NATAL - The Pietermaritzburg High Court has given Misuzulu kaZwelithini the green light to address the historic celebration of the Isandlwana battle victory as a king.

Some members of the Zulu royal household who are against his nomination as king filed papers to the court asking that he be stopped from addressing the event amid complex legal battles over the throne of the AmaZulu Kingdom.

This will be the first time kaZwelithini addresses the celebration, which was last headed by his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu who died in March last year.

The high court dismissed an application seeking to stop kaZwelithini from addressing the celebration in Nquthu.

The annual event celebrates the defeat of the British army during a war with Zulu amaButho (Zulu regiments) in 1878.

The war took place under the kingship of Cetshwayo kaMpande.

The application was dismissed with costs.