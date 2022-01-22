MEC Mshengu condemns senseless killing of KZN matric pupil

It’s believed the 20-year-old was at a petrol station with his classmates and community members waiting to purchase a newspaper in the early hours of Friday morning to check his results when the shooting happened.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has condemned the senseless killing of a 2021 grade 12 pupil in Pietermaritzburg.

It’s believed the 20-year-old was at a petrol station with his classmates and community members waiting to purchase a newspaper in the early hours of Friday morning to check his results when the shooting happened.

What was supposed to be the happiest day of any pupil's life quickly turned sour for one Pietermaritzburg family.

It is alleged that five random men approached the unsuspecting pupil from Mehlokazulu High School in Pietermaritzburg demanding his cell phone and attacked him when he refused, killing him instantly.

Mshengu said: “The MEC calls upon the law enforcement agencies in South Africa to deal with this matter speedily and apprehend the murderers.”

Mshengu said the KZN Education Department has sent its condolences to the family.