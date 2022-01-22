Go

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala vows to help schools affected by flooding

While speaking at the matric results event in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said teaching is expected to resume soon.

KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu visited Umgungundlovu District on 17 January 2022 to assess damages caused by a storm. Picture: KZN Education.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has promised to assist schools affected by floods in the province.

This comes after some schools did not reopen due to severe weather conditions.

While speaking at the matric results event in Durban on Friday, Zikalala said teaching is expected to resume soon.

“Provincial government, the Department of Education and [Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs] are seized with the task of ensuring our schools are safe.”

The premier said search and rescue teams were searching for 14-year-old Sihle Ziqubu who was believed to have drowned near Ladysmith on Friday.

