Gauteng schools’ poor performance laid at the feet of protests and COVID-19

Gauteng came in second in the country with a pass rate of 83.2% - that is 1% lower than last year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department has attributed the poor performance of some schools to protest action in those areas and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The department identified a group of high priority schools where there was underperformance.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi drew a direct link between schools that were disrupted by community demonstrations and poor marks.

Education Head of Department Edward Mosuwe added that COVID-19 has had long lasting effects on learning.

The department has identified one school in the Johannesburg Central District that has recorded a pass rate of between 29% and 31%.

They threatened to close that school if there was no improvement.