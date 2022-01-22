EFF: Matrics who have passed must be placed in institutions of higher learning

EFF's secretary-general Marshall Dlamini was speaking at the party's meeting in Boksburg in the east of Johannesburg on Saturday to chart the party's programme of action for the coming year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said it will place pressure on the government to ensure that young people who passed their matric are placed at institutions of higher learning.

EFF's secretary-general Marshall Dlamini was speaking at the party's meeting in Boksburg in the east of Johannesburg on Saturday to chart the party's programme of action for the coming year.

The party is expected to review its performance in last year’s local elections and its governance arrangements in the various municipalities where it shares power with other parties.

Dlamini said the EFF's student command structures at the various institutions will apply pressure on institutions and government to ensure young people have an opportunity to further their studies.

“All those students who have passed matric must make sure that they find spaces in institutions of higher learning and there are enough spaces. This thing of being told that there are only a certain amount of students, where must the rest go? They must create those spaces.”

Dlamini's remarks come after Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the 2021 matric results this week while some institutions have reported that they have limited space on campuses despite increasing number of applicants.