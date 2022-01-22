Deputy principal gunned down at Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa

The 50-year-old educator was allegedly ambushed outside the school gate by three gunmen on Friday who fired several shots at her car on the school's driveway.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says the deputy principal of Phomolong Secondary School in Tembisa has been shot dead on the school's premises.

The 50-year-old educator was allegedly ambushed outside the school gate by three gunmen on Friday who fired several shots at her car on the school's driveway.

The department's Steve Mabona said, “She got out of the car trying to evade the storm of bullets but she fell just beside her car. One of the gunmen allegedly followed her and started to shoot at her while she was on the ground. Strangely, they fled the scene without taking anything from her.”

Mabona said police were investigating the shooting while Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was expected to visit the school on Monday.

“Our psychosocial team will on Monday visit the school to conduct necessary counselling for those affected.”