Department keeps a close eye on possible liquid gas chlorine shortage

The shortage could affect the treatment of potable water and effluent water managed by water service authorities, metros and water boards.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Water and Sanitation is keeping a close eye on a possible shortage of liquid gas chlorine.

Officials said while they couldn’t speak on behalf of the supplier, they believe it would do everything it could to ensure water supply and effluent water treatment were not negatively affected.

The department's Sputnik Ratau said they had not received any indications that water boards were experiencing chlorine shortages.

“The Department of Water and Sanitation is in consultation and contact with NCP – one of the companies that produce liquid gas chlorin – which is important for treating water to potable levels,” he said.

Ratau added that as of Wednesday the company was packaging chlorine for the City of Cape Town in accordance with an existing agreement.

“What we’ve heard from the company is that they’re operating at 85% of capacity and they will be able to meet all their orders timeously. What they have said, as well, is that from Sunday they will begin distributing orders on their books.”