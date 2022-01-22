Court bid to bar Misuzulu kaZwelithini from speaking at commemoration dismissed

Some members of the AmaZulu royal house sought a court interdict to prevent the prince from speaking as king at the event in the province.

JOHANNESBURG - The court case preventing King Misuzulu kaZwelithini from speaking at Saturday’s commemoration of the battle of Isandlwana has been dismissed.

They argued that King MisuZulu is not supposed to address any royal events since there is still an ongoing court battle for the kingship.

TWO MATTERS BEFORE COURT

In a separate bid, the late King Goodwill Zwelithini’s first wife, Queen Sibongile Winifred Zulu, wants the courts to declare that she is entitled to 50% of the late monarch’s wealth.

The queen’s daughters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi and Ntombizosuthu, are alleging forgery on their late father’s will, which gave the late Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu the title to be regent.

Senior council Nigel Redman argued for both parties.

"In general, all the lines and movements on the signature are shapeful, wobble and vibrate. In respect of one of the signatures, it suggests, my Lord, that the signature was made as if by a drunk person or an eight-year-old child who was asked to imitate the signature," Redman said.

At the same time, Prince Mbonisi Zulu filed papers to halt what was alleged to be a secret coronation of Misuzulu kaZwelithini as king.

With all parties having made their arguments, attention will now shift to the presiding judge, while many are hoping that the judgments will also indicate a way forward in the succession matter.