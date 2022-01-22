Cape Town battered by sweeping heatwave

According to the South African Weather Service some areas within the province will experience temperatures above 40°C on Saturday and Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - A heatwave has hit large parts of the Western Cape.

The heat poses a threat to humans and brings an added risk of wildfires.

Western Cape local government's Anton Bredell added, “We are expecting very high temperatures over the weekend, potentially rising to dangerous levels in some areas. People need to plan accordingly and stay out of the sun as far as possible and not embark on overly long outdoor activities.”