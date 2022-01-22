Buthelezi welcomes dismissed court bid against King Misuzulu

This comes after the High Court in Pietermaritzburg dismissed with costs an application brought by some members of the royal household to prevent the nominated king from addressing the historic event celebration.

DURBAN - Prime minister to the Zulu nation Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Saturday said the dismissal of an application filed to halt nominated AmaZulu king Misuzulu from addressing the commemoration of the Isandlwana battle should be a wakeup call for those against him not to undermine his ascendency to the throne.

Buthelezi spoke to members of the media upon arrival at the celebration venue at Nquthu in KwaZulu-Natal.

He said the late king's brother Prince Mbonisi Zulu should learn from Saturday’s court ruling, adding that they have been undermining Misuzulu for too long.

“I hope the penny has dropped, at last, as far as Prince Mbonisi and his cohorts are concerned because [they have been doing this] for too long.”