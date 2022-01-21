Zandile Mafe's bail hearing postponed to 29 January after he contracts COVID

Alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe, was due to launch his formal bail bid in the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday but has contracted COVID-19 and is currently in isolation.

CAPE TOWN - Alleged Parliament arsonist, Zandile Mafe's, bail hearing has been postponed until next week.

Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe earlier this week ruled that Mafe's magistrates court referral to Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital was unlawful and ordered that he be sent back to Pollsmoor Correction Services Facility.

The 49-year-old Khayelitsha man faces five charges, including terrorism and arson, relating to the blaze that destroyed the National Assembly building as well as sections of the Old Assembly Chamber on 2 January.

Mafe's bail hearing will now be heard on 29 January.