With heatwave set to hit WC, NSRI warns of rough sea conditions

The NSRI is appealing to the public to only swim at beaches where there are lifeguards.

CAPE TOWN - With sweltering heat gripping the Cape over the next several days, many residents may want to head to the beach to cool off.

If you intend to do so, the National Sea Rescue Institute has warned of rough sea conditions due to a recent Southern Ocean storm and spring tide.

Just this week, the NSRI said that its rescuers attended to four non-fatal drownings across the country's coastline.

In separate incidents, two people have drowned in the Western Cape while swimming in dams.

