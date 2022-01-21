WC matric results a phenomenal achievement - Schafer

The province has achieved a matric pass rate of 81.2%.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer has expressed her satisfaction at the province's achievement for the matric class of 2021.

The province has achieved a matric pass rate of 81.2%.

Schafer said that considering that this was achieved after two years of a global pandemic, it made it even more remarkable.

"For us to have achieved an over 80% pass, and increase of 1.3 percentage points, top bacherlors percentage in the country at 45.3%, with a 70.3% retention rate from grade 10 to 12, the highest we've ever had, is a phenomenal achievement," the MEC said.

She also applauded the top achievements obtained in maths, and the overall top learner in the country, who also hailed from the Cape.

"We also have the top three in quintile 5 in the country, the top learner in the country, the top three mathemtaics learners in the country. We've increased our mathematics and science pass rate at 1.6 and 2.2 percentage points respectively," Schafer said.

The class of 2021 has achieved an overall pass rate of 76.4%.