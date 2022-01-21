The Eyewitness News Breakfast Brief

Eyewitness News previews a selection of the news that you will find on the website today.

On EWN.co.za this morning, in spite of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office issuing a second statement insisting Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has said sorry for her opinion piece attacking the country’s Constitution and judges, her office says she's made no apology whatsoever. Her spokesperson Steve Motale says the Presidency misrepresented Sisulu’s meeting with Ramaphosa. Last night in a war of statements, the Union Buildings claimed Sisulu was admonished. The next missive was fired by the minister herself, insisting she neither apologised nor retracted her contentious views. The Presidency fired back standing by its version of events, saying Sisulu conceded to using inappropriate language in the opinion piece.

Despite a challenging two years under the COVID-19 pandemic, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says the quality of matric passes during this period has been the best. Last night, Motshekga announced the country's matric pass rate for the class of 2021. The overall pass rate came in at 76.4% - it's an improvement of 0.2% compared to the class of 2020. Thousands of matriculants will be heading back to school this morning to pick up their certificates.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer has expressed her satisfaction at the province's achievement for the matric class of 2021. The province has achieved a matric pass rate of 81.2%. Schafer says considering that this was achieved after two years of a global pandemic, makes it even more remarkable.

Equal Education has amplified calls for government to urgently abandon rotational timetables and safely reopen schools for all learners. The organisation says if this does not happen, the country will be confronted with a lost generation of learners. It believes the class of 2021 has been even more negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Africa has recorded 139 more deaths linked to COVID-19. However, the Health Department says the vast majority of these fatalities were recorded before Tuesday and were uncovered as part of its ongoing audit of the backlog. We also racked up 3,962 new infections - those tests came back positive over the past 24-hour cycle. On the vaccine front, more than 29.2 million jabs have been administered here on home soil so far.

The ANC enters day two of its national executive committee meeting today, where it’s been discussing organisational renewal and the roadmap to its December elective conference. The organisation is in a race against time to ensure all its branches, regions and provinces have renewed their mandates ahead of both the internal contest and the June/July policy conference. It had placed a moratorium on all conferences in the lead-up to the 2021 local government elections, which took place in November. The ANC also failed to hold its midterm national general council due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This weekend, it will also host its alliance partners for an NEC lekgotla, which will deliberate on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address.

The man accused of setting Parliament alight is due back in the Cape Town Magistrates Court today. 49-year-old Zandile Christmas Mafe was arrested following the blaze that gutted the national assembly chamber as well as sections of the Old Assembly. Mafe faces charges relating to arson, possession of an explosive device and housebreaking.

Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has been instructed to issue an unconditional apology following his pro-Israel comments during an online seminar. The Judicial Conduct Committee had been tasked with probing several complaints against Mogoeng, and whether he contravened the code of judicial conduct. He was found guilty and then appealed. But the Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee has upheld the original instruction, ordering him to apologise.

Police are still puzzled by a bizarre suspected mass abduction involving school children in the North West province. The provincial education department is looking ito reports over 100 pupils were abducted from a school hostel on Tuesday night. And this story seems to be getting even more complicated. Officials have dismissed claims by Kroondal community members who say parents were duped into signing indemnity forms. They allege these waivers exempt the department from taking any responsibility in the event that harm came to learners at the vandalised Tirelong Secondary School. Spokesperson Elias Malindi says no one signed any such waiver.

Cape Town Tourism says while the December holiday period saw an influx of local and international visitors to the city. It's been especially heart-warming to see many South Africans passionately supporting homegrown businesses. The tourism and hospitality industry suffered a massive blow by the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years, with the sector still working hard to get back on its feet. The organisation says across the board tourism figures picked up over the December holiday period despite ongoing travel bans and the discovery of the Omicron variant. The Mother City saw an increase in visitors, with Cape Town International Airport reporting recovery of 66% for domestic arrivals and 29% for international when compared to December 2019.

The Correctional Services Department says an oral representation will be made to the Correctional Supervision and Parole Board in a matter of convicted killer Donovan Moodley. This representation will be made today. In 2004, university student Leigh Matthews was kidnapped murdered. A ransom had been demanded for her release. Her killer, Moodley, is currently serving a life jail term at a Johannesburg prison. He's been fighting his sentence with appeals and applications for early parole. The organisation, Women and Men Against Child Abuse's Miranda Jordan, says they're supporting the Matthews family and believes Moodley has not shown remorse for his actions.

In international news, at least 17 people were killed and 59 injured Thursday in a devastating explosion in a western Ghana town after a truck carrying explosives intended for a mine collided with a motorcycle, the government said.

The UN General Assembly on Thursday adopted a non-binding resolution calling on all member states to fight against Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism, especially on social media.

A tearful Adele postponed her Las Vegas residency Thursday, a day before it was due to begin. The Grammy Award-winning superstar said her sold-out show was not ready, blaming "delivery delays and COVID."

VIDEOS

Matric top achievers honoured at breakfast session with Minister Motshekga - Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga, along with the deputy Makgabo Mhaule, hosted some of the country’s top-performing matriculants for breakfast on 20 January 2022 - ahead of the release of the matric results. The learners, who came from all over the country, were praised for achieving exceptional results under difficult conditions, such as rotational learning due to COVID-19.

‘Open the stadiums’ - EFF pickets outside Department of Sport offices - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), along with supporters of various soccer teams, staged a picket in Pretoria at the offices of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture on Thursday morning, to demand the opening of stadiums.