Solidarity takes UFS to court over its mandatory COVID vaccine policy

They're taking legal action on the university's policy which compels students and employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

CAPE TOWN - Solidarity has launched a court case against the University of the Free State on its vaccination policy.

Solidarity's Anton van der Bijl: "Throughout this pandemic, we have made it clear that we see vaccines as effective but this case is about the autocratic blanket approach by employers, and specifically the University of the Free State when they apply a blanket approach to mandatory vaccinations."

He said that they were of the view that in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act, you need to look at individuals and do a proper risk assessment.

"We see that risk analysis can take on some sort of matrix basis where you look at workspaces, at all the individual employees, you look at the activities they face and then the result of that analysis will show some individuals which have a high risk," Van der Bijl said.

Solidarity said that there was a huge danger in a system where government or other institutions could make vaccinations mandatory, thereby restricting people’s rights.