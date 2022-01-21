Sisulu blames Ramaphosa's media team for misrepresenting meeting

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that she had a mature and sensible meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa, which concluded on good terms. Sisulu also used the statement to state that her office respected the Presidency.

JOHANNESBURG - There's still no apology from Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu but in the latest development in this unfolding fiasco, she said that she'd agreed with President Cyril Ramaphosa to reconsider a line in her opinion piece in relation to the judiciary.

In her second statement, which was released on Friday morning, Sisulu is now blaming the president's media team for what she called the deliberate misrepresentation of their meeting.

The Presidency's first statement on Thursday night said that the minister was admonished by the incumbent and that she had apologised and retracted her opinion pieces.

On Friday, she said that the two had a mature and sensible meeting which concluded on good terms.

Sisulu also used the statement to state that her office respected the Presidency.

After a late-night tit-for-tat of media statements, with Sisulu openly calling her boss, President Ramaphosa, a liar, she returned to lay blame on his communications team, which she said was deliberately mischievous in its statement.

She denies that she was admonished, that she expressed any regrets or even agreed to withdraw or apologise for her opinion piece.

Sisulu insists that they had agreed to bring in an intermediary over a line that the president felt uncomfortable about, saying that the meeting was mature, sensible and concluded on good terms.