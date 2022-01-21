Scopa won't be drawn into party politics over Dirks' suspension - Hlengwa

Mervyn Dirks had written to the committee accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of failing to report the abuse of state funds for the ANC’s election campaigning.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said he responded to the letter from suspended African National Congress (ANC) MP Mervyn Dirks.

Hlengwa said the committee did not draw into party political activities or factions and therefore, due regard was given to avoid polarising the committee, whose work must rise above party political divides.

Dirks had written to the committee accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of failing to report the abuse of state funds for the ANC’s election campaigning.

Hlengwa’s statement followed Dirks’ suspension from all parliamentary duties pending a disciplinary hearing.

He said while in the political space, Scopa must rise above party politics and pay particular attention to the rules of the National Assembly, the Constitution and applicable legislation.

He added that Dirks’s suspension had no material bearing on the matter at this point, because the committee reserved the right to invite or summons any person to appear before it to provide information, evidence, or representation.

Hlengwa said the matter was now a subject of parliamentary process and the committee would take a decision at the appropriate time.