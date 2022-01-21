Sadag urges parents to monitor matric children for problems related to results

For some matriculants, this is an overwhelming time, with many feeling disappointed, stressed or worried about the future.

JOHANNESBURG - As thousands of young people from public schools receive their matric results on Friday morning, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is calling on parents to monitor their children's emotions and seek help if they find their sons or daughters are battling to accept the outcome of their exams.

Last year's matrics achieved an overall pass rate of 76.4%, a slight improvement compared to 2020.

Sadag said that their call operators were standing by to assist pupils, especially over the next few days.

READ: Matric results aren't always a party. Here's where you can go for help

There's celebration, jubilation and excitement as many matrics finally get to their hands on their individual marks from their schools, marking the culmination of hard work under tough and extraordinary circumstances.

But for some, this is an overwhelming time, with many feeling disappointed, stressed or worried about the future.

Sadag's Vanishaa Gordhan is urging parents to be vigilant and to monitor their daughters and sons, especially during this period.

"Speaking about how am I feeling right now, I think within this COVID period it's important that we need to be kind for ourselves and kind to others," Gordhan said.

There are plenty of alternative options for those who didn't pass or achieve all the distinctions needed to study their preferred course.

To name just a few options, these young people could enroll for bridging courses and rewrite some subjects or sign up for the matric class of 2022.