Sadag urges matrics overwhelmed by results to seek help

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) is urging the matric class of 2021 to seek help if they are feeling overwhelmed after receiving their results.

Pupils received their final statements at public schools on Friday and while many are celebrating, others aren’t.

Around this time, many pupils or parents seek help from organisations like Sadag to assist those feeling disappointed.

Sadag's Vanishaa Gordhan said it was not only the pupils who were calling into their helpline, asking to speak to someone to help them process their feelings over the matric results, but parents as well who were asking how to help their children.

Sadag urged the class of 2021 not to react too soon after receiving their results, but rather look at their options, plan their time and speak to family or teachers if feeling overwhelmed.

There are several options available for children who haven't passed, which include re-writing the subjects.

If you are feeling distressed and need to seek help, contact Sadag on 0800 21 22 23 or 0800 456 789 (24hrs).

