SA secures $750m World Bank loan to help with COVID response Treasury said that the loan would address the financing gap stemming from additional spending in response to the pandemic. South Africa

World Bank JOHANNESBURG - National Treasury said that the World Bank had approved a $750 million development policy loan for South Africa. The facility is meant to help our government with its COVID-19 response and is in line with the World Bank’s crisis response approach aimed at protecting lives, livelihoods and supporting a more inclusive and resilient growth path. The loan, which amounts to over R11 billion, comes after months of difficult negotiations with the World Bank. JUST IN: South Africa has secured a $750 million development policy loan from the World Bank to help with the governments #Covid-19 response. Treasury says it will address the financing gap stemming from additional spending in response to the pandemic. #WorldBank #Loan TTM EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 21, 2022 MEDIA STATEMENT ALERT: Media statement on the World Banks Development Policy Loan to South Africa. @WorldBankAfrica @GovernmentZA pic.twitter.com/J58zSjS3cv National Treasury (@TreasuryRSA) January 21, 2022

Former Finance Minister Tito Mboweni even quipped that the World Bank can keep its cents when it appeared that the institution was seeking to dictate policy in exchange for the funds.

In the statement issued by Treasury this morning, Director-General Dondo Mogajane said that the support came at a critical time and would address the financing gap stemming from additional spending in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

In 2020, the country secured loans from the International Monetary Fund, the New Development Bank and the Africa Development Bank to fund for the same function.

Treasury said that the latest loan was at low interest and would contribute to the government’s fiscal relief package.

The conditions attached to the transaction were not disclosed.