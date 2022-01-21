Go

SA records 139 more COVID fatalities, 3,962 infections

The Health Department said that the vast majority of these fatalities were recorded before Tuesday and were uncovered as part of its ongoing audit of the backlog.

FILE: A Doctors Without Border (MSF) nurse (C) performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test during a Ministry of Health screening and testing drive in the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown district of Johannesburg, on 14 May 2020. Picture: AFP
FILE: A Doctors Without Border (MSF) nurse (C) performs a COVID-19 coronavirus test during a Ministry of Health screening and testing drive in the Wolhuter men's hostel in Jeppestown district of Johannesburg, on 14 May 2020. Picture: AFP
38 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 139 more deaths linked to COVID-19.

However, the Health Department said that the vast majority of these fatalities were recorded before Tuesday and were uncovered as part of its ongoing audit of the backlog.

The latest fatalities push the country's known death toll to 93,846.

The country has also racked up 3,962 new infections - those tests came back positive over the past 24-hour cycle.

On the vaccine front, more than 29.2 million jabs have been administered here on home soil so far.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA