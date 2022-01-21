SA records 139 more COVID fatalities, 3,962 infections

The Health Department said that the vast majority of these fatalities were recorded before Tuesday and were uncovered as part of its ongoing audit of the backlog.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa has recorded 139 more deaths linked to COVID-19.

The latest fatalities push the country's known death toll to 93,846.

The country has also racked up 3,962 new infections - those tests came back positive over the past 24-hour cycle.

On the vaccine front, more than 29.2 million jabs have been administered here on home soil so far.