Possible shortage of liquid gas chlorine could affect water supply - dept

CAPE TOWN - A possible shortage of liquid gas chlorine could affect water supply.

The Department of Water and Sanitation on Friday warned that it could affect the treatment of potable and effluent water managed by water service authorities, metros and water boards.

However, officials said while they could not speak on behalf of the supplier, they believed it would do everything it could to ensure water supply and effluent water treatment were not negatively affected.

The Department of Water and Sanitation's Sputnik Ratau said they had not yet received any indication that water boards were experiencing chlorine shortages.

They are hoping water boards, metros and water service authorities have spare supplies that will last them until demand can be met.

Ratau said the latest report from the Kempton Park-based supplier indicated production was stable at 80%.

As of Wednesday, the company was packaging chlorine for the City of Cape Town in accordance with an existing agreement.

Department officials will continue to track daily reports across the country to determine how the shortages are affecting water service authorities, metros and water boards - if at all.