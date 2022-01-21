Nigeria jihadists kidnap 20 children: residents

Jihadists from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) stormed the northeastern village of Piyemi on Thursday near the town of Chibok, killing two men and seizing 13 girls and seven boys, according to the residents and the community leader.

KANO, Nigeria - Jihadists have killed two people and kidnapped 20 children in Nigeria's Borno state, where a more than decade-long Islamist insurgency rages, a community leader and two residents said on Friday.

Jihadists from the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) stormed the northeastern village of Piyemi on Thursday near the town of Chibok, killing two men and seizing 13 girls and seven boys, according to the residents and the community leader.

A local government official confirmed the attack but did not give details on the abductions.