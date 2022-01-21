Motshekga: Matric classes of 2020, 2021 have produced the best quality passes

The 2021 National Senior Certificate overall pass rate stands at 76.4%, an improvement of 0.2% from 2020.

CAPE TOWN - Despite a challenging two years under the COVID-19 pandemic Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that the quality of matric passes during this period had been the best.

On Thursday night, Minister Motshekga announced the country's matric pass rate for the class of 2021.

Thousands of matrics will go to school on Friday morning to receive their certificates.

Minister Angie Motshekga said that for the past 10 years, the National Senior Certificate exam pass rates had consistently been going up - from 60% in 2009 to above 70% in recent years.

She has commended the class of 2021 for maintaining this trend despite the challenges they'd faced.

"The classes of 2020 and 2021 produced the best results of quality in the history of the NSC exams. We have more bachelors, we have more girls sitting for exams. We are very proud," the minister said.

She said that the Free State, Gauteng and the Western Cape obtained overall pass rates of above 80%.

The rest of the provinces all obtained overall pass rates above 70%, with only Limpopo having achieved 66.7%.