Most matric bachelor passes came from KZN, Gauteng - Motshekga

CAPE TOWN - The class of 2021 will anxiously be heading to various schools on Friday to get their matric results.

The number of matric candidates who have qualified for admission to bachelor studies at universities has gone up by 21.4% from the previous year.

On Thursday night, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the national senior certificate pass rate for the class of 2021.

The matric class achieved an overall pass rate of 76.4%, which is a 0.2% increase from 2020.

"This further underlines the results. Two hundred and fifty-six thousand and thirty-one learners, which is 36.4%, got bachelors, which is an increase from last year," Minister Motshekga said.

Minister Motshekga said that the most bachelors passes came from KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

"Between these two provinces, we produced 117,704 bachelors which is 46% of the overall bachelor passes nationally," the minister said.

She said that the unquestionable resilience of the school community against the devastating COVID-19 pandemic could not be unnoticed.

Motshekga said that the quality of passes, the overall pass mark and the passes with distinctions were the hallmarks of the performance of the class of 2021.