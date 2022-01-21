More females passed 2021 matric exams, obtained distinctions than males - stats

While the achievements of female pupils from the class of 2021 are being widely celebrated on Friday morning, there are also concerns that we might need to pay more attention to their male counterparts.

JOHANNESBURG - The latest matric results show that more females managed to pass their exams in 2021 in public schools, compared to their male classmates.

The stats also show that more young women managed to obtain distinctions and qualified for further studies at a tertiary institution compared to the young men who also sat.

The national pass rate for public schools was released on Thursday night - there's a slight increase from 2020, with 76.4% of the class of 2021 passing.

About 74,000 more females wrote their exams compared to the young men who registered. It's an improvement of more than 11% compared to the number of young women who wrote in 2020.

These matriculants had to study through power cuts, a pandemic and rotational learning, putting even more strain on child-headed households.

Equal Education's Stacey Jacobs said that the quality of the education system could not be measured by the latest results as these figures did not give any insight into how many pupils dropped out of school before reaching matric.

"Some of these challenges you know are a direct result of budget cuts to the sector and this impacts learners' ability to be able to reach their full potential," Jacobs said.

"Relative to girls, boys are underperforming across all grades and are more likely to drop out of school before completing matric. Research shows that boys have a repetition rate that is larger than that of girls," said The Zero Drop-Out Campaign's Rahima Essop.

Despite several uphill battles, the class of 2021 managed to push through and clinch a record for the country, with 537,000 matriculants who passed their exams. It's an improvement of 21.9% compared to 2020.