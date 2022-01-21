Mogoeng Mogoeng instructed to apologise for pro-Israel comments

The Judicial Conduct Committee was tasked with probing several complaints against Mogoeng and whether he contravened the code of judicial conduct. He was found guilty and then appealed. But the Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee has upheld the original instruction to apologise.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng has been instructed to issue an unconditional apology following his pro-Israel comments during an online seminar.

The Judicial Conduct Committee had been tasked with probing several complaints against Mogoeng and whether he contravened the code of judicial conduct.

He was found guilty and then appealed.

But the Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee has upheld the original instruction to apologise.

The complaints were brought by Africa 4 Palestine, the SA BDS Coalition and the Women's Cultural Group.

The Judicial Conduct Committee found that he contravened the code of conduct.

He then appealed but the Judicial Conduct Appeals Committee has now ruled that he must still apologise and retract his comments.

It said this was for becoming involved in political controversy through his utterances at the online seminar hosted by the Jerusalem Post on 23 June 2020.

The committee, by a majority, has directed that a copy of the apology must be released by Mogoeng to the office of the Chief Justice and the media within 10 days of this decision.

Mogoeng retired from the judiciary last year.