Minster Motshekga urges teachers, school staff to get COVID vaccine booster jab

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said that all hands needed to be on deck as this year's matric class continues to face pandemic speed bumps.

CAPE TOWN - As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hammer various sectors including education, authorities have again called on pupils and staff to get vaccinated.

On Thursday night, Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the national senior certificate pass rate for the class of 2021.

The matric class achieved an overall pass rate of 76.4%, which is a 0.2% increase from 2020.

She's encouraging parents of pupils between the ages of 12 and 17 to get their children jabbed.

"I think I will be failing in my duties if I don't encourage our educators and workers in the centres in the sector to go for the boost," Minister Motshekga said.