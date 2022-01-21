Man appears in court for allegedly stealing Kruger Rands worth R7.8mil

The 54-year-old man was sought by police for years and was finally arrested at a house in Wilderness on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - A former bank employee who allegedly stole Kruger Rands worth an estimated R7.8 million in Knysna appeared in court on Friday.

The 54-year-old man was sought by police for years and was finally arrested at a house in Wilderness on Thursday.

A warrant of arrest had been issued by the Knysna Magistrates Court.

On Friday, the case was remanded until 27 January for a possible bail hearing.

The alleged theft apparently took place between May 2011 and March 2012.

Police said the complainant had presented the Kruger Rands to the accused for safekeeping.

At the time, he was working at a bank in Knysna.

However, when the woman asked for her gold coins, the accused allegedly refused to return them.

She then laid a criminal complaint against him.